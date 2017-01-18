Home Indiana ATV Riders Could Face More Restrictions In Indiana January 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana lawmakers are looking at adding more restrictions to an ATV Safety Bill. Indiana House Bill 1200, known as the Play 4 Kate Bill, went before the House Roads and Transportation Committee in Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

The bill requires kids under the age of 18 to wear helmets on ATVs. This follows the death of 11-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt. Her ATV flipped over in Spencer County in July of 2015 and she was not wearing a helmet.

Wednesday morning medical professionals and even one of Kate’s friends spoke in support of the helmet requirement.

Middle school student says, “Rule followers can not follow the rules if there are not rules to follow. I rode three hours to get up here and speak in front of you all. For three hours I wore a seatbelt because it is the law. It takes 12 seconds to put on a helmet and 12 seconds to save a life. Children cannot protect themselves sometimes. And we need adults to do that for us.”

No vote was held. Instead the committee will take a look at the issue again on February 1st.

Comments

comments