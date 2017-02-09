Home Indiana ATV Helmet Law Passes House and Moves to Senate February 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A bill that would require all off-road vehicle drivers and riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet passes final reading in the Indiana House. House Bill 1200, the Play 4 Kate Bill, passes the House 63-to-29. The only local representative who voted against the bill was Tom Washburne of Evansville.

It all started with the tragic death of Kate Bruggenschmidt nearly two years ago. The bill honors Kate, who died in an ATV accident in July 2015. Kate was riding an ATV with a friend on private property in Spencer County. While riding up a hill, the ATV rolled over and trapped Kate underneath, causing severe head trauma. Neither she nor her friend who was riding with her was wearing a helmet.

Local Representatives Wendy McNamara and Ron Bacon are two of the four co-sponsors of the bill. The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.

