44News | Evansville, IN

ATV Helmet Bill Passes Committee and Moves to House Floor

ATV Helmet Bill Passes Committee and Moves to House Floor

February 1st, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

House Bill 1200, the Play 4 Kate Bill, passes the Indiana house committee 12-to-1. The bill now moves to the house floor for a vote. The bill would require all off-road vehicle drivers and riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet.

It all started with the tragic death of Kate Bruggenschmidt nearly two years ago. The bill is referred to as the Play 4 Kate bill, in honor of Kate who died in an ATV accident in July 2015. Kate was riding an ATV with a friend on private property in Spencer County. While riding up a hill, the ATV rolled over and trapped Kate underneath, causing severe head trauma. Neither she nor her friend who was riding with her was wearing a helmet.

Local Representatives Wendy McNamara and Ron Bacon are two of the four co-sponsors of the bill.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.