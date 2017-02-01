Home Indiana ATV Helmet Bill Passes Committee and Moves to House Floor February 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

House Bill 1200, the Play 4 Kate Bill, passes the Indiana house committee 12-to-1. The bill now moves to the house floor for a vote. The bill would require all off-road vehicle drivers and riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet.

It all started with the tragic death of Kate Bruggenschmidt nearly two years ago. The bill is referred to as the Play 4 Kate bill, in honor of Kate who died in an ATV accident in July 2015. Kate was riding an ATV with a friend on private property in Spencer County. While riding up a hill, the ATV rolled over and trapped Kate underneath, causing severe head trauma. Neither she nor her friend who was riding with her was wearing a helmet.

Local Representatives Wendy McNamara and Ron Bacon are two of the four co-sponsors of the bill.

