Home Indiana ATV Helmet Bill Moves Forward in Indiana March 29th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

An ATV helmet bill is moving forward in Indiana.

That bill is House Bill 1200, and it will be heard in another committee this week.

The measure was inspired by the loss of 11-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt of Warrick County.

HB 1200 requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet while riding an ATV.

The bill now includes an amendment, forbidding someone to allow anyone under the age of 18 to ride an ATV without a helmet.

The measure will be heard in the Senate Public Policy Committee Thursday.

If it passes, the bill will go back to the Senate.

If passed there, it will return to the House before it is given to Governor Eric Holcomb for a final decision.

Comments

comments