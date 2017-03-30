Home Indiana ATV Helmet Bill Moves Forward in Indiana March 30th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

When 11-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt of Warrick County died from an ATV accident, a new bill was born in Indiana.

House Bill 1200 is getting closer to becoming a law.

The Senate has added an amendment, addressing who will be penalized for violating the measure. The bill passed and was went back to the House for approval.

The bill requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet while riding an ATV.

Another amendment to the bill forbids someone to allow anyone under 18 years old to ride an ATV without a helmet.

The bill now returns to the House for voting on the amendments before it is given to Governor Eric Holcomb for a final decision.

