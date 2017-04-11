Home Indiana ATV Helmet Bill Heads to the Governor’s Desk April 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A bill that would require all off-raod vehicle drivers and riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet heads to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1200, known as the Play 4 Kate Bill, passed the House 67-23. The only area representative who voted against the bill was Tom Washburne, of Evansville.

It started with the tragic death of Kate Bruggenschmidt nearly two years ago. The bill honors Kate, who died in an ATV accident in July 2015. Kate was riding an ATV with a friend on private property in Spencer County. While riding up a hill, the ATV rolled over and trapped Kate undernearth, causing severe head trauma. Neither she nor her friend who was riding with her was wearing a helmet.

Local Representatives Wendy McNamara and Ron Bacon are two of the four co-sponsors of the bill.

The bill will now move to Gov. Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law.

