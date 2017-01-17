Home Indiana Evansville ATV Expert Training Safety Instructors in an Effort to Reduce ATV Deaths January 17th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

ATV expert Mike Klump is training safety instructors in an effort to prevent ATV accidents, injuries or deaths.

Around 50 people are attending the training sessions, learning everything from proper riding gear to operating a vehicle suitable to one’s size.

21 ATV related deaths occurring in 2016. According to Indiana Conservation Officers, this is the largest number of fatalities in a year relating to ATV accidents.

Captain William Browne commented on this figure, saying, “We are actually grasping a hold of the numbers of ATV accidents, injuries and deaths and we’re putting them out there for people to use their sense before they get on these ATVs and realize it’s their friends, it’s their neighbors, it’s their relatives who are being injured and being hurt.”

The sessions are expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

