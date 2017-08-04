Home Kentucky ATV Driver Indicted After Deadly Crash In Daviess Co. August 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

An ATV driver is being indicted for his involvement in a deadly crash in Daviess County. A Grand Jury is indicting 25-year-old Darin Bean on charges of manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

In July, deputies say Darin Bean was driving an ATV under the influence on Highway 405 when he tried to jump the railroad tracks, which is parallel to HWY 2830. When he jumped the tracks, the ATV collided with a vehicle on HWY 2830.

Jared Bean was killed in the crash.

Darin Bean is also being charged with committing the offense on a public highway or roadway.

Deputies say Darin Bean’s BAC was 0.164, which is twice the legal limit.

