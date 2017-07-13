Home Kentucky ATV Driver Facing Charges after Deadly Crash in Daviess County July 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

An ATV driver is facing charges manslaughter charges after a deadly crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. The crash happened on July 3rd around 11:30 p.m. in Maceo. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Darin Austin Bean in connection to the death of his passenger, Jared Bean.

Deputies say Darin Bean was driving an ATV under the influence on Highway 405 when he tried to jump the railroad tracks, parallel to HWY 2830. When he jumped the tracks, the ATV collided with a vehicle on HWY 2830.

Jared Bean, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Deputies say Darin had a blood alcohol level of 0.164, which is twice the legal limit.

