Kentucky ATV Accident Sends Four People to Hospital, One in Critical Condition July 23rd, 2017

An early morning ATV accident lands three people in the hospital. It all happened around 3:30 a.m. in Daviess County, Kentucky.

The ATV rolled over in a field int he 7100 Block of Kentucky 144.

Four people were on the ATV at the time of the accident, none of them were wearing helmets.

Three of the riders were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

The driver sustained the more serious injuries, and is in critical condition.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department believes alcohol was a factor in the accident.

