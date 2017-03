A 14-year-old died in an accident in Pike County Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened on CR 800 East, just north of the CR 175 South intersection.

Indiana conservation officers say Kaleb Poehlein lost control of his ATV and hit a ditch.

He then was air born, hit a tree, and landed upside down. Poehlein was not wearing a helmet.

Poehlein was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper and passed away from injuries.

