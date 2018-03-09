Home Kentucky ATV Accident Claims Two Teens Lives March 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The teens who died in an ATV accident have been identified. The Union County Coroner says 18-year-old Luke Whitsell and 19-year-old Bryce Sheffer died in the crash.

Sheffer, Whitsell, and another person were riding an ATV just outside of Morganfield when they hit a tree.

Sheffer was pronounced dead at the scene and Whitsell died at the hospital. They died from blunt force trauma.

The third person was thrown from the ATV, but was not seriously injured.

Sheffer and Whitsell were back home for spring break when they went out on the ATV.

Few details have been released about the accident at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

