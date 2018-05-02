Attorneys Present Opening Arguments In Isaiah Hagan Trial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree on one thing in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial. They both say no gun, no casings, and no bullets were found. Beyond that the two sides agree on very little.

A jury was seated in the case, and opening arguments took place Wednesday afternoon. Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber. Her body was found last April at the Alcoa Soccer Fields in Newburgh.

In the opening statements Prosecutors basically said this is a very clear case of murder and who committed the crime. They say the fact that no gun was found is not a big deal. They did not spell out a motive, but they said Hagan and Rathgeber had been in a relationship, that Hagan had gotten into financial trouble, and this was his way out.

The defense says the fact a murder weapon was never found is a big deal. They also implied Thaddious Rice should be a suspect in this case. Rice is accused of murder in a child neglect case in Warrick County. He and Rathgeber have a mutual friend, and Rathgeber was the godmother of the victim in Rice’s case. The defense told the jury Prosecutors will not be able to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The first witnesses are scheduled to take the stand Thursday. The trial could last two weeks.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

