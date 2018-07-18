Home Indiana Attorneys For Indiana AG Hill May File Defamation Lawsuit July 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Lawyers for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could be gearing up to file a defamation lawsuit. Three women accused Hill of inappropriately touching them at a bar back in March.

Hill’s lawyers say the legislative report about the allegations included false and malicious information that led to mass hysteria. That report was leaked to the media.

Though, Hill’s attorneys say the allegations in that confidential report were more serious than what the two women said in their public statements.

Governor Eric Holcomb and other lawmakers have called for Hill to resign but Hill says the allegations are false and refuses to step down.

