Attorney Trying To Move Murder Case Out of Gibson County March 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster

An attorney defending a Vincennes man is trying to move the case out of Gibson County.

Lance Marley is accused of stabbing Lindsey Fleck to death back in October.

The couple had apparently been fighting over a cat at Fleck’s apartment in Princeton.

44News has received a subpoena requesting that all stories on the case get aired.

The attorney is expected to argue Marley will not get a fair trial in Gibson County, with reason being pre-trial publicity.

