Attorney Speaks About Resolved Civil Suit Against EPD

A three year long civil rights lawsuit against the Evansville police has been resolved, now lawyers are speaking out. An Evansville man was set to face a jury in his case with the Evansville police department in March but after the resolution a trial won’t happen at all.

It all started back in 2015 when Evansville police say they caught 55 year old Doug Scholp speeding but it didn’t stop there. Scholp says it went way too far but a settlement has now been reached. His attorney says it’s not a typical resolution for a case like this. EPD officers say Scholp was seen speeding and tried to pull him over. Scholp says he never saw them behind his car and when he got home he says the officers pulled into his driveway behind him and forced their way into his garage.

Body cam footage shows the moment when Scholp was confronted by police, then he says he was attacked, beaten and tased. He was charged with resisting law enforcement but he was acquitted after the police body camera video was released.

The Evansville police department and its officers involved have agreed to have a judgment entered against them. In a statement, EPD said in part “The city and its officers denied all claims of wrongdoing. However, the city used a rule of procedure to resolve the matter for an amount paid by the city’s insurance policy”.

Scholp’s attorney claims it was a case that was not settled but a case that was resolved through judgment. Attorney Scott Leroy Barnhart says, “The lawsuit was not dismissed. There was a judgment that was entered against the city of Evansville and the officer defendants so to that extent it was not a traditional settlement so to speak but judgment was entered against the city of Evansville and the officer defendants for monetary award. ” Attorney Barnhart says Scholp is only interested in moving forward from the case and does not want a similar situation to happen to anyone else.

Barnhart adds, “He was an elderly, disabled individual. This shouldn’t have happened to him. It’s not to say that there’s other officers and bad people but they could probably use more training based on my experience in this case and from that standpoint. His interest and motivation is to let the public know.”

