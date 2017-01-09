FOP Attorney Questions EPD Body Cam Procedures

Fraternal Order of Police Attorney Charlie Berger put in a request to review the way Evansville Police release body camera footage.

Berger requested the Police Merit Commission look at whether or not any discipline should be considered against anyone on the Evansville Police Department who released, or was involved in any way with the release of body cam footage.

Berger claims the release of Nick Henderson’s body cam footage violated state law by being released before a criminal investigation was complete.

Henderson, along with Marc DeCamps, Marcus Craig, and Sergeant Kyle Kassel were suspended for use of excessive force during the arrest of Mark Healy in late October.

Berger also criticized the department’s release of body cam video depicting the death of a man on Morgan Avenue in 2016.

The Police Merit Commission denied Berger’s request 2-1.

The commission did set hearing times for those four officers involved in the late October incident. They’re set to begin February 21st at 9 a.m. with a second day set for February 23rd at 9 a.m.

