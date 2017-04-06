Home Indiana Attorney Motions for Change of Venue for Gibson Co. Murder Trial April 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An attorney defending a man accused of killing a Vincennes woman is trying to move the case out of Gibson County. Lance Marley is being charged with the stabbing death of Lindsey Fleck last October. Apparently the couple was fighting over a cat at Fleck’s apartment in Princeton. He is also accused of stabbing Fleck’s cat.

Marley faces murder and animal cruelty charges.

The defense attorney asked for a motion to change the venue because the defense claims Marley will not get a fair trial in Gibson County.

County Prosecutors have until May 1st to present their case about why the trial should remain in Gibson County.

The jury trial date for Lance Marley has been moved to August 14th with a pre-trial hearing date set for July 20th.

