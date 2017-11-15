Home Indiana Attorney Jake Warrum will be Running for Posey County Circuit Court Judge November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Attorney Jake Warrum officially announces his candidacy for Posey County Circuit Court Judge. Warrum spoke to supporters at the Democratic headquarters in Mt. Vernon.

Incumbent Judge James Redwine is not seeking re-election.

As of now the Democratic candidate is running unopposed, however at least one other candidate is expected to enter the race. If that happens this will be the first time in 37 years the Posey Circuit Court Judge race will be a contested race.

Warrum said after years of law experience, running for Circuit Court Judge is the next step.

Jake Warrum said, “I’ve tried a number of different cases both from the defense stand point, plaintiff stand point, prosecutor’s stand point, and this is the next step. This is probably the biggest election Posey County has seen at the local level in years.”

