Attorney For Isaiah Hagan Files Motion For Change Of Venue

December 11th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

The attorney for the man accused of killing Halee Rathgeber files a motion for change of venue. Isaiah Hagan is accused of shooting Rathgeber in April.

Her body was found near the Alcoa soccer complex and she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors are seeking life without the chance of parole in this case. Hagan is being held in the Pike County Jail.

His next hearing on the motion for change of venue will be Tuesday, December 19th at 9 a.m.

