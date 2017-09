Home Illinois Attorney General’s Office Investigating Oil Spill Near Norris City September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is investigating last week’s oil spill near Norris City. The spill was discovered in a tributary of the Wabash River just off County Road 950 North in White County.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says it is too early to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

The spokesperson says currently the state is working to make sure the spill is clean up.

