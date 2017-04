Home Indiana Attorney General Reminds Hoosiers of Phone Scam April 18th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Tuesday, Indiana Attorney General, Curtis Hill, warned residents of phone scammers posing as IRS agents.

These callers have been demanding money over the phone and threatening legal action.

The Consumer Protection Division has had nearly 500 complaints as of April 17th.

The IRS will never demand payments or ask for credit card information over the phone.

To register for the Do Not Call List, visit IN.gov.

