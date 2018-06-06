Attention DIYers and Pinterest People!

There’s a pop up antique show and vintage fair that happens once a year, and it’s coming up!

Here to make sure we have all the details is Cindy Smotherman.

This is one of the largest antiques and vintage shows in the tristate area and has for sale, everything from estate jewelry to architectural salvage and more!

Press play on the video to see some of the offerings.

Visit the New Harmony Golden Raintree Antique Show June 9th from 9am to 5 pm, and June 10th from 9am to 4 pm on South Main Street in New Harmony.

It’s a perfect shopping experience to find vintage items for your desired DIY projects.

Established dealers travel from 6 states and specialize in the items that they sell.

They have even invited a few food trucks with specialty foods!

Do not miss this year’s show that happens rain or shine with FREE admission.





