Attendance Numbers Down for Fantasy of Lights

For some in the Tri-state, when Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights opens, that’s the official start of the holiday season. But for the past couple of years, not as many guests have been visiting.

Organizers say that’s a problem because so many children in need depend on the money raised from the light show. Most of the proceeds go to Easter Seals. They, then, help kids and some adults pay for physical and speech therapy.

The lights have even been known to make some couples tie the knot. At least several couples got engaged last year, and organizers are hoping for some more action this holiday season.

