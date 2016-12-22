Home Indiana Evansville Attendance is Down from Last Year at Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

With only 10 days left to visit Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, Easterseals says attendance is down from last year. The light display at Garvin Park has been open since Thanksgiving night and 7,028 vehicles have toured this year’s display. That’s 1,688 fewer vehicles than last year. Easterseals says proceeds are running about $7,500 behind last year. Organizers say they are hoping to exceed last year’s total proceeds of $156,940, which is 12,352 vehicles. The proceeds will help people with disabilities.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, January 1st. Organizers have extended hours to 10 p.m. on December 23rd, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day (Santa will greet visitors), December 30th, and New Year’s Eve. It is $7 per car with up to six people, and $10 for vehicles with seven to 14 people. Admission for vehicles with 15 people or more is $25.

At Fantasy of Lights there are also horse-drawn carriage rides available nightly for $30, which includes admission for up to six people.

Comments

comments