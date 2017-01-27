Attempted Robbery Suspect Reaches Plea Agreement

An Evansville man charged with conspiracy to commit murder for an incident in 2014 has reached a plea agreement. Jamar Hooser pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, conspiracy, and criminal confinement. Hooser will no longer face murder charges.

In December 2014, police say Hooser, Amy Renee Robertson, and three others had a disagreement over a meth purchase with a victim. Officers say, the group took the victim to a house in the 1700 block of South Garvin. That’s where they confined and severely beat the person. The victim escaped and filed charges against Hooser. Robertson faces attempted murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal confinement charges.

Hooser will have a sentencing hearing February 16th at 9 a.m. in Vanderburgh County Court.

Comments

comments