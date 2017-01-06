Attempted Robbery At Local Gas Station

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning attempted robbery.

It happened at the Circle S on 131 South Red Bank Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a sergeant on duty the suspect — in his mid to early 20’s — was wearing a hoodie with his face covered.

The suspect demanded money and claimed to have a weapon…but never showed one.

Detectives say the clerk did not give him the cash, and the man took off on northbound Red Bank Road in a small vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call local authorities.

