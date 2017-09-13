Home Indiana Evansville Attempted Murder Charges Dismissed for Suspect Involved in Shooting September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The state files a motion to dismiss charges against the suspect in a gas station shooting earlier this year. Jalin Taylor was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Thendis Compton at the Phillips 66 on North Main Street.

Wednesday, the state moved to drop that attempted murder charge, though he would still face a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license. Prosecutors say the victim would not cooperate in the case.

That shooting happened back in May after police say an argument between Taylor and Compton turned violent.

