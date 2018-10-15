Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Facing Multiple Felonies

The man accused of attempting to kidnap an Evansville girl on October 12th is now charged with six felonies.

Roy Bebout is now charged with attempted rape, kidnapping, and strangulation, criminal confinement with bodily injury, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, and criminal confinement where a vehicle is used.

The attempted abduction occurred around 4:00PM while the girl was walking on north Main Street.

The girl told police Bebout was armed with a handgun when he told her to get in his truck. She was able to escape by using pepper spray, and a Mets driver called 911 after seeing her run from her alleged attacker.

In 1998, Bebout was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years for kidnapping, criminal deviate conduct, and rape in Vanderburgh County.

He was released from prison in 2016 and was still on probation during his most recent arrest.

Authorities say a phone was found at the scene that led officer to Bebout.

Bebout is being held in Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

