AT&T Workers on Strike

May 19th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Thousands of AT&T employees across the country are on strike, including 500-600 workers in Evansville.

The strike comes as the communications Workers of America Union accused the company of failing to make a fair proposal during contract negotiations in February.

Since then, more than half of AT&T employees primarily in call centers and retail stores have worked without a long-term contract.

44News reporter Chelsea Koerbler has more details on the strike in the video below.

