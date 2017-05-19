AT&T Workers on Strike

Thousands of AT&T employees across the country are on strike, including 500-600 workers in Evansville.

The strike comes as the communications Workers of America Union accused the company of failing to make a fair proposal during contract negotiations in February.

Since then, more than half of AT&T employees primarily in call centers and retail stores have worked without a long-term contract.

44News reporter Chelsea Koerbler has more details on the strike in the video below.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments