Dozens of AT&T workers took the streets to protest unfair labor practices today.

The workers say AT&T tried to negotiate with members of the communication workers of America Union directly instead of a bargaining team.

Those who participated in the strike say the protest is a members initiated strike.

Around 60 workers were striking in Evansville, but they were joined by thousands statewide.

The strikers say they are prepared to protest for as long as it takes.

