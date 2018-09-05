AT&T Hiring for 60 Positions in Evansville

Individuals seeking employment may be able to find what they’re looking for at AT&T in Evansville.

AT&T will be hiring 60 employees in Evansville as customer support specialists. Those who are interested in potential employment can attend the hiring event taking place September 6th from 11:00AM to 4:00PM at 5101 Vogel Road in Evansville.

“More and more people in Indiana are turning to AT&T, and we want them to have the best experience, said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana. “We’re investing in our networks and people as part of that commitment. We’re glad to welcome more than 60 area residents to the AT&T family.”

AT&T says these hires are a continued investment in Indiana and the Evansville area. The company has invested nearly $50 million in the Evansville area wireless and wired networks between 2015 to 2017.

Candidates wanting to apply can click here for more information. Interested individuals must apply online before attending the event.

