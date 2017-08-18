Home Indiana AT&T Helps Visually Impaired by Providing Special Glasses to View Eclipse August 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

AT&T is harnessing augmented reality to help the visually impaired experience the total solar eclipse Monday.

Working with two partners, AT&T will give visually impaired users special glasses that will stream video from the wearer to a remote agent that acts as their set of eyes.

It explains to the wearer what the camera is seeing in real time. Users will follow the event with the help of the remote agent and a data-based soundtrack based on images and data from past eclipses.

Georgia Tech is also going to live-stream a version of that soundtrack to incorporate real time data from this eclipse, and live-stream one user’s interaction so that others can share his experience.

Comments

comments