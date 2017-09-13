Home Indiana AT&T Employees Donates to United Caring Shelter September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

100 backpacks packed with essential items are going to those who need them the most. AT&T employees delivered backpacks to United Caring Shelter in downtown Evansville.

The backpacks include socks, rain ponchos, toiletries and snacks. Shelter employees say the donations will help serve residents equipping them with necessities.

“We have staff, but even just the staff that we have can’t do it all. Volunteers serve our meals, volunteer the donated items from blankets to towels to the hygiene items that we give away hundreds a month,” says UCS Executive Director Jason Emerson.

United Caring Services has partnered with At&t for the last two years and plan to work together more in the future.

