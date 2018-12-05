Home Indiana AT&T Donates $10K to Vanderburgh County Teen Court December 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A $10,000 grant is going to help teens going through the justice system for the first time. Vanderburgh County Teen Court is part of Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana.

Wednesday AT&T’s Aspire Initiative gave $10,000 to the justice-based diversion program. Teen court is available to some first-time juvenile offenders.

Instead of the traditional court process, these teens are tried and sentenced by a court of their peers who are mentored by attorneys.

Blake Palmer says, “So AT&T giving us this partnership giving us this sum amount of money is an incredible blessing for us. So that we can use it for training to our future students to help implement more creative and useful tools in the program to use with each individual respondent who comes in. As well as with the number of volunteers that we work with on a weekly basis for all of our hearings.”

AT&T’s Aspire Initiative provides funding for education and training programs for students.

In the last ten years, the company has given $450 million to help kids across the country.

