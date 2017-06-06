AT&T Donates $10,000 to Public Education Foundation of Evansville

AT&T is working to help the community, and their efforts are making a difference right here in Evansville.

The company is giving out $10 thousand to the Public Education Foundation of Evansville.

And the foundation will be giving that money to the Academy for Innovative Studies.

That school works to train high school students with real skills they can use in the future.

Some students who are benefiting the most from this grant are training to one day become certified nursing assistants.

AIS principal, Kristine Eicholz, says the money makes a difference in the world.

AT&T funding will pay for the tuition of eight high school students. All of whom are entering the medical field.

