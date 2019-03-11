Atlas World Group Expanding Evansville Headquarters

Atlas World Group, Inc. is expanding its Vanderburgh County headquarters.

The company announced Monday that it plans to relocate services to Evansville from Seattle while separately forming a new leasing company, AWG Equipment Leasing Inc.

The company plans to add 75 new jobs in Indiana by the end of 2023. The company plans to invest more than $1.1 million in relocation, software, and equipment for its Evansville location.

Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Atlas up to $800,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives.

Currently, there 389 Evansville associates employed at Atlas.

The city of Evansville will also consider additional incentives at the request of the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville.

