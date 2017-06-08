Home Kentucky Henderson Atkinson Pool to Host Summer Swim Lessons for Children June 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Atkinson Park Pool will host swim lessons for children six and older. These swim lessons will begin Monday, June 19th. Two sessions will be offered in three different skills levels. The cost is $30 per session.

The first session will run from Monday, June 19th through Friday, June 23rd. Session two runs from Monday, June 26th through Friday, June 30th. Trained lifeguards will conduct the swim lessons from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Fridays will be used as make up days for rain or cancellations.

The three levels include:

Level 1: Water Exploration – The objective is to help student feel comfortable in the water and enjoy the water safely.

Level 2: Primary Skills – Students learn the fundamental skills of swimming. Students learn to float without support and learn the beginning of locomotion skills. Students must be able to demonstrate all Level 1 skills before enrolling.

Level 3: Stroke Readiness – The objective is to build on Level 2 skills. Students will learn the front and back crawl. Introduction of the elementary backstroke and fundamentals of treading water are included. Students must be able to demonstrate all Level 2 skills before enrolling.

To sign up for swim lessons, call Atkinson Park Pool at 270-826-2049. Atkinson pool is located at 1813 N. Elm St.

