Athlete of the Month Presented by Turoni’s: Ken-Jah Bosley

Not only is Kentucky Wesleyan senior Ken-Jah Bosley the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time, he’s also our 44News Athlete of the Month for February 2017.

Bosley recorded 22 points, including eight three-pointers, in the Panthers second straight G-MAC title this weekend. His efforts have led the team to a 48 home-game wins streak at the Owensboro Sports Center. Bosley also maintains above a 3.0 GPA in the classroom.

Bosley shares with Sports Director JoJo Gentry how his deceased grandmother has encouraged him to reach goals on and off the floor.



