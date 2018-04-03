Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab: Jaylin Chinn

Bosse senior Jaylin Chinn has a strong resume to play college basketball.

Chinn, our 44News Athlete of the Month for March 2018, has received a scholarship offer from the University of Indianapolis and will visit the school Friday. He’s also a member of the 1,000-point club at Bosse, and earned the Mental Attitude Award at the 2018 state finals.

His journey to play at the next level builds off of his love for the sport, his teammates and family.



