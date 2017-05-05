From Athlete to Addict – Revisited

One year ago, we met a young man named Jeff Miller, who was going through treatment for a heroin addiction. His story was similar to many people’s stories. A high school athlete, injured playing football, who was prescribed painkillers, but that led to a full blown heroin addiction and eventually treatment.

Now this young man, who was fighting for his life and his future, is helping to save the lives of those around him. On a quiet street in Washington, Indiana people’s lives are changing. Washington, Indiana is home to Jeff Miller.

One year ago Jeff began his journey through rehab. Since then, quite a bit has change, not only in his life, but also in his faith and his involvement with his church, the Victory Tabernacle.

“Since being at the Lighthouse the last time we talked, I finished the program out at the men’s house and that’s actually how i met her was through the church and she went through the lighthouse, and we started dating and ended up getting married here at victory October 21st of last year,” Jeff Miller said.

Dallas Miller said, “Well we actually met here at the church, he pulled up a chair beside me and chatted for a little bit and asked if he could call me and he did. We talked for about a month and went out on a date and soon we were getting married.”

An all American southern Indiana guy, who played football at north high school, and like any other young person was thinking about what was next in life. Until an injury led him to a doctor, which led to painkillers and a full blown pain killer addiction. That led him down a road of broken relationships, broken hearts and in one case, broken bones.

“I got high one night, bought a bunch of heroin got high, woke up on Sunday, shackled to the bed at Eskanzi hospital in Indianapolis. I didn’t realize I had flipped a truck, I had broke my neck in three spots, so they prescribed me painkiller,” Jeff said.

That near fatal crash in Indianapolis happened because those painkillers had led him to a heroin addiction.

That incident is what led him to rehab in Washington, Indiana at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Relapses are common, people often give up hope, the faithful can lose faith, but with Jeff that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

His pastor at victory tabernacle said he’s almost a new man.

“I saw when Jeff first came he was a whole different person. And I’ve seen god transform his life through this process. I’ve seen him be teachable and grow leaps and bounds.”

“Both our pastors have been through addiction, active addiction. Honestly if it weren’t for our faith, i would have given up a long time ago. i think this church and not just this church, but Jesus is more important than the recovery center.”

And with new responsibilities life looks much different now.

“Now I’m starting to deal with every day life things where all these other people were dealing with – but I didn’t see that and I didn’t deal with that because I was getting high. i didn’t have a job to worry about – I didn’t have a kid to worry about i didn’t have anything to worry about but my drug. You know that’s something new in my life. I thought I had it all together back before i got heavy into addiction and then I got heavy into addiction and I didn’t even realize I didn’t care but now once I’m living for the lord and trying to do everything right, life hits you.”

With new goals, and a family depending on him, he’s still working to improve his life, and his relationships with his family especially his brother, Mike.

“I sent him a message one night randomly. i had a fear he wasn’t even going to respond. I actually gave her updates like “Mike’s read my message” because you can tell when somebody’s read it. A day our two went by before he responded. And he sent me a message two days later, it was a pretty long message and he said you know I’m happy with the way things are going for you. You know i see my mom, my cousins and my dad

He’s been clean for a year, and his relationships are getting back on track and they’re now looking to the future.

“Well we’ll continue to raise Deandre and hopefully get a house maybe another car just stay together, I know we will,” he said.

Jeff is more energetic, happier, after successfully completing rehab, and starting the next chapter in his life. But looking forward always means fighting the urge to look back and focusing on what keeps him strong.

Jeff said, “I can’t lie you think about things all the time. But I pray a lot and that’s really what gets me through is prayer and the lord.”

