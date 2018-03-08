ATHENA Awards Presented on International Women’s Day

Girls Incorporated in Owensboro presents the 2018 Athena Award on International Women’s Day. Athena International is an organization that works to inspire women and creates balance in worldwide leadership.

The award was presented at the annual luncheon at the Owensboro Convention Center. The annual gathering is a celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of girls and women in the community.

Girls Inc., CEO Tish Osborne says, “Just to get to meet the women, and learn about our local legends and all the things that they do to make this community so powerful every single day I am just humbled and appreciative of the contributions that they’re making every day without anybody even knowing.”

Girls Inc. and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosted the 20th annual luncheon, presented by First Security Bank.

This year’s award went to Cindy Fiorella.

Comments

comments