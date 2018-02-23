ATHENA Award Winner Announced At Annual Luncheon

Chris Ryan is named as the recipient of the 2018 ATHENA Award. Ryan is the Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s Hospital in Newburgh, where she’s been since the hospital first opened. She was among 12 finalists for the award.

ATHENA International is an organization that works to inspire women and create balance in worldwide leadership.

In accepting the honor, Ryan spoke about the many sacrifices her family made to propel her career. She also acknowledged the community and what individuals can do to affect change.

Ryan was chosen for her many contribution to the community. She moved to the area nearly 20 years ago when she accepted the position at The Women’s Hospital.

Past award recipients include Jan Davies, Sara Miller, and Parri Black.

