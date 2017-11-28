Home Indiana Evansville Atheist Group Claims Reitz Coach Prayer With Team Unconstitutional November 28th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

A Wisconsin-based non-profit has taken objection with a photo shared by an Evansville newspaper. The Freedom from Religion Foundation says the Reitz football coach praying with his team is unconstitutional.

A photo published in the local paper showed a photo of a the Reitz football coach praying with his students, but now the Freedom from Religion Foundation is asking the EVSC to look into the matter further.

The organization says that Coach Andy Hape praying with his football players goes against the constitution even if a player led the prayer.

Now the EVSC is responding to the non-profit, and getting behind their players and their coaches.

Superintendent Dave Smith said, “Yeah our coach was there supporting his players that’s what we expect and that’s what we love about our coaches and all of our employees they have every right to stand behind our employees our students and our student athletes.”

Smith said that he reminds coaches every year that student-led prayer is ok.

Comments

comments