ATF Offering $2(K) Reward for Information About a Kentucky Explosion

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the explosion that occurred in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on April 3, 2019.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

In the morning hours of April 3, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., near Nelson Drive, in Hopkinsville, Ky., unknown suspect(s) used a device that caused the explosion of a white 2019 Ford F-150 Extended Cab 4-Door truck.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through it’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF by using the ReportIt app, or by visiting www.reportit.com (link is external). You may also provide information by contacting the Hopkinsville CRIME STOPPERS at (270) 887-TIPS (8477). All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

