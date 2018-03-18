Home Indiana Evansville At Least Two Dozen Division I Programs Reach Out to Ryan Taylor March 18th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball standout Ryan Taylor is receiving interest from at least 24 Division I programs, a source tells Sports Director JoJo Gentry.

Taylor is one of seven UE players exploring other options after Marty Simmons was fired as the head men’s basketball coach March 13. That story can be read here: Several UE Players to Explore Other Options

Some of the most competitive basketball conferences nationwide have expressed interest, including those members of the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, Pacific-12, Atlantic Coast, American Athletic, and Southeastern Conferences. Taylor just wrapped up his second season with the Aces. His 22.1 points per game ranked 13th across Division I hoops in late February. That statistic also led the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

The source tells Gentry the following schools have reached out to Taylor: Indiana, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Butler, Georgetown, Creighton, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, UCLA, Arizona, Oklahoma, Baylor, Wichita State, Boston College, Wake Forest, Miami, and North Carolina State.

Taylor, who comes off of his red-shirt junior season at UE, would be a graduate transfer if he left Evansville. As a graduate transfer, he could compete immediately upon transferring to another Division I program.

The Gary, Indiana native played in all 33 games for UE during the 2016-17 season. He played for Ohio University for one season upon transferring to Evansville.

