At Home DNA Tests Helping People Learn their History February 28th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

As a nation of immigrants, we have an intriguing desire to really find out where our families came from and how long ago they arrived.

As stories get passed down from generation to generation details may change and finding out who we really are and where we came from can become more difficult through the years. Several companies have created a way to track down some of those unanswered questions.

In 2017, alone more than 12 million Americans had their DNA tested through direct to consumer genealogy tests such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com. Here at 44News, several employees have now gone through this process and are hoping to find out who they really are.

However, for many people, like Jessica Dixon, getting a DNA test may be the only way she’ll ever really know where she came from.

Dixon says, “It started in grade school, some history lesson somewhere along the line, people started talking about oh ‘I’m French, I’m British, I’m Irish’, I could never say things like that.”

Before these companies came around – the only way to find out about your past was by searching archives and records. Often times those paper records can be hard to track down.

Genealogy expert John West says, “You know, records have been destroyed during the different wars like the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War, a lot of damage to courthouses and other record depositories.”

These modern-day tests from 23andMe and Ancestry don’t rely on archives or records, they look at what’s inside you, breaking down your autosomal DNA.

“Everyone gets 23 pairs of chromosomes from their parents, and they’re randomly selected but it comes from their parents and it’s a good way to learn about your ancestry that way, too,” says West.

These show your potential to be predisposed to certain health conditions and explain why you have a certain eye color, skin tone or why you have dimples.

“You know I have dark hair and blue eyes, I want to know what else is in me. Mom has blonde hair, but I do not have blonde hair at all and I’d be interested to see where our differences lie,” says Dixon.

Much of Dixon’s genetic makeup is a mystery. She was adopted by her stepfather when she was a toddler and doesn’t know her biological father. For Dixon, this test may open the door to her health history, potential risks, and things she should look out for.

“The only time I get concerned about and maybe want to know things is if there are certain things I need to watch out for Grandma had diabetes, my mom had diabetes, my aunt has high blood pressure, those are things all families go through, I don’t know anyone in my family who has had dementia or Alzheimer’s or things like that that can happen so much later on in life but that’s kind of the beauty of this test. I can know that without ever having to know him, without ever having to figure things out from his side of the family,” says Dixon.

Ultimately, the companies that offer these test are hoping to use people’s results to map out traits that get passed down and eventually use that research to find cures fore all types of diseases.

“When somebody asks I’ll be able to say oh you know, I’m part this, I’m part that. But it might finally feel like I have a better sense of myself,” says Dixon.

Keep in mind, if your DNA is more closely linked to one or two nationalities your results will come back more quickly.

If your DNA is more complicated getting your results back could take a little more time.

Dixon should receive her results in the next few weeks.

