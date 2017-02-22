44News | Evansville, IN

Astronomers Discover New Solar System

February 22nd, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Astronomers have found a dwarf star, orbited by seven Earth-sized planets. Three of the discovered planets hold high chances of having water.

Scientists are calling the solar system Trappist-1 System.

