Astronomers Discover New Solar System
Astronomers have found a dwarf star, orbited by seven Earth-sized planets. Three of the discovered planets hold high chances of having water.
Scientists are calling the solar system Trappist-1 System.
February 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky
Astronomers have found a dwarf star, orbited by seven Earth-sized planets. Three of the discovered planets hold high chances of having water.
Scientists are calling the solar system Trappist-1 System.
44News Web Producer