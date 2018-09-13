Home Indiana Evansville Astronaut Eileen Collins to Speak at University of Evansville September 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The first woman pilot to command an American spacecraft will be speaking at the University of Evansville’s Patricia H. Snyder Lecture in October.

Astronaut Eileen Collins will be on campus on October 17th in Eykamp Hall, Ridgway University Center, on UE’s campus.

Collins will discuss how her career as an astronaut took shape, from her early years in the U.S. Air Force to her ground-breaking experience with NASA.

Drawing from her career experiences, she will share valuable insights learned from both her successes and her failures. She will also provide insight into the future of space travel as the world turns to exciting new space frontiers.

Col. Collins became the first female to pilot a US spacecraft with the Discovery shuttle flight in 1995, and the first female commander on the 1999 Columbia shuttle flight. While logging 872 hours in space, Collins earned a reputation for coolness under pressure.

While the event is free to the public, reservations are encouraged and can be made by clicking here.

