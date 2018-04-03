Home Indiana Astra Theatre To Screen The Wizard Of Oz April 3rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

In less than two months, you can catch the classic 1939 Wizard of Oz film at the Astra Theatre in Jasper. The film will be shown on Saturday, June 2nd at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at Wizard of Oz Tickets, or at the door the night of the show.

The Wizard of Oz is considered to be one of the greatest films in cinematic history, and is most notably known for its use of Technicolor, fantasy storytelling, its musical score, and memorable characters.

The Astra Theatre is set to hold its grand re-opening on April 14th, with a sold out performance by Will Kimbrough and Patrick Sweany.

At the venue’s second 2018 performance series is a performance by the East Nashville duo Smooth Hound Smith on May 12th. Tickets are still available for this event and can be purchased at The Next Act.

Comments

comments